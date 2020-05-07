SunTrust Banks Comments on Centene Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $258,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

