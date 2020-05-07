Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in HUYA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.