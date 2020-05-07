Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.45-0.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSYS stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

