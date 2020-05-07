Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.45-0.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SSYS stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 1.58.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
