Stifel Nicolaus Trims LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price to $25.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Sidoti reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

