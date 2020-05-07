Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,796 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

EXG opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

