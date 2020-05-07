Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 74 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,796,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

