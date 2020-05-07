Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 712 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.