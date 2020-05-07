Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 675 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 115,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 614,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 142,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

