Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 42.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

NYSE:F opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

