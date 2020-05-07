Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

