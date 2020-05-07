Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

