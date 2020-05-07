Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

