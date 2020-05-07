Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

