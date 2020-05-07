Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,236 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 116,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 116,142 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 634,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 330,976 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

