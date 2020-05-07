Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,104,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

