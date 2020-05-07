Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 293,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,001,000 after buying an additional 390,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,157,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.