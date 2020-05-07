Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $450,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

NRO stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

