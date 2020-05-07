Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.91. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

