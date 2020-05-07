Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

