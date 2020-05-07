Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

