Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Total by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517 in the last ninety days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

