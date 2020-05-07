Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $244.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

