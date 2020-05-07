Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,777.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

