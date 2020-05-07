Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.86.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $553.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

