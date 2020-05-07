Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 24,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Aegis lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

