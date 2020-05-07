State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after acquiring an additional 487,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.