State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,823 shares of company stock valued at $780,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.