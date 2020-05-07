Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.23

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.69. Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 55,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

