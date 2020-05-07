Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 160.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.