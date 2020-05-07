SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

