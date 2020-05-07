SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

