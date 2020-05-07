Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

