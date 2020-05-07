Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,088.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,504,304 shares of company stock valued at $118,995,118.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 425.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Snap by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

