Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $12.46 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $8.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $55.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $55.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.84 million, with estimates ranging from $66.17 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

