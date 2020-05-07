Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,219 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110,219 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 116,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

