SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $13.92 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

