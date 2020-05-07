Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) versus Toronto-Dominion Bank (OTCMKTS:TD) Financial Survey

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 20.73% 15.51% 0.89% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 7 5 0 2.42 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 91.99%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 1.63 $8.78 billion $5.03 7.98 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

