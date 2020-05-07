Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

