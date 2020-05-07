Sigma Labs (SGLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SGLB stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Sigma Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

