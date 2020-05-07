Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €31.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €31.30 ($36.40) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

ETR:SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.99. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

