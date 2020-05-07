Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €31.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €31.30 ($36.40) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

ETR:SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.99. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

