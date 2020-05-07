Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

