Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s share price was down 7.5% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.22, approximately 630,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 341,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

