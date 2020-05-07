SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

