Sean Finn Sells 314 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.49, for a total value of C$35,007.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,279.14.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sean Finn sold 425 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.86, for a total value of C$50,090.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Sean Finn sold 960 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Sean Finn purchased 145 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$116.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,827.25.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Sean Finn purchased 16 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840.64.

On Thursday, February 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total value of C$948,740.00.

TSE CNR opened at C$113.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.38.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.