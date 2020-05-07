Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.47, 1,473,187 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,656,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.
In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.