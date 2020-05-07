Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.47, 1,473,187 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,656,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 44.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 122,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

