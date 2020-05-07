Scotiabank Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.
NYSE:LYB opened at $52.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
