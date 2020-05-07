Scotiabank Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $52.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.