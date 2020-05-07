SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $288.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.53 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,871,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

