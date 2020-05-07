Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 133,886 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,886 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $9,250,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 95.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 55,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $2,156,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 144.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 174,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 102,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

