Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 376,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

