Roth Capital Upgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) to Buy

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

GDP opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

